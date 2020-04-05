Free COVID-19 testing coming to north St. Louis

The mobile medical unit will be located at Better Family Life's headquarters Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Free testing for COVID-19 will be available Tuesday to anyone needing it due to a partnership between Better Family Life and Affinia Healthcare.

A doctor's referral is not required for testing and results will be available in four to five days, according to a press release from Better Familly Life.

“With over 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths being that of African Americans in St. Louis, broad testing right now is critical to mitigate further damage to our community. The statistics simply take your breathe-away,” said Darryl Grimes, Interim CEO of Better Family Life in the release. “During the past six weeks many of us have lost either a family member or friend to this deadly virus; it is heart-breaking."

The mobile testing is scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m. until noon at Better Family Life's parking lot, located at 5415 Page Blvd.

This will be the first of other programs aimed at providing access to testing in underserved neighborhoods, the release said.