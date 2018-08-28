ST. LOUIS — A free dental clinic being offered for kids in the St. Louis area is still open to registration.

Sponsored by the not-for-profit Give Kids A Smile, children who between the ages of 12-months-old to 14-years-old are eligible to receive free dental care. The clinic, which runs Friday, October 26 through Saturday, October 27, will take place at St. Louis University in the Center for Advanced Dental Education.

Children who are Medicaid insured, or who may qualify through the free or reduced school lunch program, may take part in the program. No children over the age of 14-years-old may attend the clinic.

The clinic will provide comprehensive care, including cleaning, x-rays, restorative care and more, as well as dental and nutritional educational material for families.

St. Louis University's Center for Advanced Dental Education is located at 3320 Rutger Street in St. Louis. To register for the clinic, visit Give Kids A Smile online.

