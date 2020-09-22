Where to get free diapers in St. Louis County

Families can pick up a one-time supply of diapers at two St. Louis County Library locations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to provide families with emergency diapers at two library locations.

The diapers will be available at the Florissant Valley Branch at 195 New Florissant Road and Lewis & Clark Branch at 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard starting Wednesday.

The curbside service is open from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Families can pick up a one-time supply of 50 diapers and receive a referral to a local agency for help with ongoing support, according to a press release. Diapers will be available for children 3 years old and under.

Along with the diaper supply, families will receive information on the Diaper Time is Talk Time initiative, which encourages parents to bond, sing, smile and communicate with their babies during diaper changes. Studies show that talking, reading and singing with children from an early age helps with brain development, the library said in the release.

For more information on the curbside diaper service, click here.