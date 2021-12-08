City of St. Louis offering free firewood to residents

Firewood is available through March 2022 on a first-come, first-serve basis

ST. LOUIS — As winter approaches and temperatures continue to drop, you may be in need of firewood.

The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is now offering free firewood to city residents.

The firewood can be found at these locations:

Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera parking lot

Carondelet Park – Compost and recycling location off Holly Hills Drive

O’Fallon Park – North of picnic site No. 4

The wood comes from the removal of dead or structurally damaged trees from streets and parks, the city explained in a news release.

“We are glad City residents get the added benefit of an accessible and sustainable source of firewood as a result of the hard work our City employees put in every day,” said Greg Hayes, director of parks, recreation and forestry.

Wood is usually dropped off Monday-Friday in the afternoon. The city said materials will be available at each location through March 2022 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Workers will be on site to monitor the supply.