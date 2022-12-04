Free food distribution event combats food insecurity Tuesday

SSM Health and St. Louis Area Foodbank are combining forces at the drive-thru food distribution events.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — SSM Health and St. Louis Area Foodbank are teaming up to hold two drive-thru food distribution events. The first one happens Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s event will be held from 9-11 a.m. at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, located at 12303 DePaul Drive in Bridgeton. Enter the hospital property from McKelvey Road and follow event signage.

There will be another event next Tuesday, April 19, at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, located at 300 First Capitol Drive. From 9-11 a.m., enter from 5th Street and Jefferson Avenue and follow signage.

They will be distributing free food to each car that passes through while supplies last.

Those who take advantage of the event are asked to make space in their vehicle ahead of time and stay inside the vehicle as volunteers put the food in.

Officials with the organizations said in a release that alleviating food insecurity is an essential part of ensuring good healthcare outcomes.

The foodbank has a partnership of more than 500 hunger-relief programs and local agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and residential programs, according to its website. It responds to hunger in communities across 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

"Everyone deserves access to food and the promise of a healthy diet which is why the St. Louis Area Foodbank is committed to building a stronger, healthier bi-state region where nobody goes to bed hungry," the foodbank's website states.