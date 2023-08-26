Free gas giveaway moves to Hazelwood after being shut down in Richmond Heights

Williams and Logan say they're hoping to do another gas giveaway in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Entrepreneurs David Williams and Romon Logan decided to each throw in $5,000 for a combined $10,000 in free gas. The pair say today's event was met with a different type of support from the community.

"I just want people to know that you don't have to be a rapper or an entertainer or an athlete to be able to make an impact in your city," said Logan.

Logan and his business partner call themselves local entrepreneurs. A free gas giveaway that was shut down in Richmond Heights happened Saturday in Hazelwood at the QuikTrip gas station.

5 On Your Side's Brent Solomon previously reported the City of Richmond Heights tweeted:

'You will not be able to get gas at the BP location free or otherwise this weekend...that BP station is closed the weekend of August 26th due to preplanned resealing and maintenance.'

Although obviously well intentioned, Mr. Logan did not communicate with the management of the BP Station on Clayton Road regarding the "gas giveaway" on August 26th. — Richmond Heights, MO (@RichmondHghtsMO) August 23, 2023

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerald Rohr also shared his concerns about the size of the gas station for traffic accommodations through an email to 5 On Your Side.

For the business partners, Saturday was all about following through on their word after hearing the "no's.".

"I feel like the people just love us. The police just pulled up [to help us] and in Richmond Heights tried to shut us down. Out here in Hazelwood, they said how can we help," said Williams.

The business partners say the goal was to pledge $5,000 each in free gas for a combined $10,000.

Behind the good dead, Williams' says it's simple.

"I just wanted to enhance everyone's Saturday, maybe you take the scenic route drive, stay out with the kids a little bit longer. It was just on my heart to be a blessing," said Williams.

To those who missed today's free gas opportunity, Williams and his partner say there's more coming.

"There's going to be a part 2, just make sure you're following us and keeping up," said Williams.