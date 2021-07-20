Free suits offered to veterans at SIUE on July 26

“With the economy reopening, many veterans will be interviewing for job openings, and we can assist by providing a new suit."

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On July 26, free suits will be available to veterans at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Higher Education campus.

H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is providing 250 suits during a Veterans and Active Duty Resource Fair.

H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is an affiliation of program partners working together to provide support to military families.

Veterans Upward Bound Program Director James Robbins said there's a great need right now and it's been more than 18 months since an event of this type has been held.

“With the economy reopening, many veterans will be interviewing for job openings, and we can assist by providing a new suit courtesy of our friends at H.E.R.O.E.S. Care,” Robbins said.

“Since nearly 15% of the active duty force is female and more than 10% of veterans are female, we couldn’t forget our women veterans,” Robbins added. “The National Council of Jewish Women has stepped up to assist our female veterans through their retail locations and programs.”

Proof of military service is required to get a suit. You can register here. For directions, click here.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Building D Multipurpose Center.

“We have also invited organizations that can provide tangible benefits to area veterans,” Robbins said. “The SIUE East St. Louis Higher Education Campus offers an ideal location for veterans in Illinois and Missouri with easy access by car and public transportation.”

Twenty-six veterans organizations are scheduled to be at the Veterans and Active Duty Resource Fair:

Wounded Warrior Project

American Legion of East St. Louis

Chestnut Health Services SSF

Classical Trio of SIUE Students

COVID Testing and Vaccinations

Dept. of Veterans Affairs Hope Recovery Center

Disabled American Veterans

Friends Adult Daycare

Gateway Veterans in Education Collaborative

Got Your Six Service Dogs

Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid

Illinois Department of Employment Security Veterans Services

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs

The Kaufman Fund

Mobile Vet Center

National Council of Jewish Women

Reboot Combat Recovery

SIUE Career Services

SIUE Veterans and Military Services

St. Louis Vet Center

Scott AFB Transition Unit

Student Veterans of America

Travis Mannion Foundation

VFW of East St. Louis

The Vet Center of Metro East

Veterans Advantage Urgent Care

Veterans of Foreign Wars

VUB Women Veterans Group

About SIUE East St. Louis Higher Education Campus

SIUE East St. Louis Higher Education Campus is meant to improve the lives of area residents by providing educational and community services.

The center currently offers: