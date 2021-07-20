Free suits offered to veterans at SIUE on July 26

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On July 26, free suits will be available to veterans at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Higher Education campus.
H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is providing 250 suits during a Veterans and Active Duty Resource Fair.
H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is an affiliation of program partners working together to provide support to military families.
Veterans Upward Bound Program Director James Robbins said there's a great need right now and it's been more than 18 months since an event of this type has been held.
“With the economy reopening, many veterans will be interviewing for job openings, and we can assist by providing a new suit courtesy of our friends at H.E.R.O.E.S. Care,” Robbins said.
“Since nearly 15% of the active duty force is female and more than 10% of veterans are female, we couldn’t forget our women veterans,” Robbins added. “The National Council of Jewish Women has stepped up to assist our female veterans through their retail locations and programs.”
Proof of military service is required to get a suit. You can register here. For directions, click here.
The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Building D Multipurpose Center.
“We have also invited organizations that can provide tangible benefits to area veterans,” Robbins said. “The SIUE East St. Louis Higher Education Campus offers an ideal location for veterans in Illinois and Missouri with easy access by car and public transportation.”
Twenty-six veterans organizations are scheduled to be at the Veterans and Active Duty Resource Fair:
- Wounded Warrior Project
- American Legion of East St. Louis
- Chestnut Health Services SSF
- Classical Trio of SIUE Students
- COVID Testing and Vaccinations
- Dept. of Veterans Affairs Hope Recovery Center
- Disabled American Veterans
- Friends Adult Daycare
- Gateway Veterans in Education Collaborative
- Got Your Six Service Dogs
- Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid
- Illinois Department of Employment Security Veterans Services
- Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs
- The Kaufman Fund
- Mobile Vet Center
- National Council of Jewish Women
- Reboot Combat Recovery
- SIUE Career Services
- SIUE Veterans and Military Services
- St. Louis Vet Center
- Scott AFB Transition Unit
- Student Veterans of America
- Travis Mannion Foundation
- VFW of East St. Louis
- The Vet Center of Metro East
- Veterans Advantage Urgent Care
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- VUB Women Veterans Group
About SIUE East St. Louis Higher Education Campus
SIUE East St. Louis Higher Education Campus is meant to improve the lives of area residents by providing educational and community services.
The center currently offers:
- One of the largest Head Start Programs in the State
- The East St. Louis Charter School
- The Upward Bound Program for economically disadvantaged and first generation college students
- The Scholars Academy
- The Math and Science Initiative
- The Performing Arts Program
- The Veterans Upward Bound Program for economically disadvantaged or first generation college student veterans from Metro East and the St. Louis, Missouri Metro Area