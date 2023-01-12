1 found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, Freeburg police said.

FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found one person dead Wednesday night.

According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the person dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court.

Police in Belleville later pulled over a vehicle registered to the victim and took that driver into custody as a person of interest related to the death.

The Freeburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation into the incident, and the victim was not identified as of Thursday morning as police work to confirm his or her identity and notify family members.

5 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

