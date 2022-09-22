Strong winds rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois

A Wednesday night storm ripped the north half of the roof off the Old Public School Building. No one was injured.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois.

Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.

The Old Public School Building is located at S. Alton and W. White streets. Freeburg police said at about 8:20 p.m. a storm came through and ripped the east half of the roof off the building, which had been converted into apartments.

Nobody was hurt. However, debris was visible Thursday morning in the parking lot the building shares with Faith Baptist Church, which did not sustain significant damage.