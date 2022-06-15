Freedom Suits Memorial now stands outside Civil Courts Building downtown

In the 1800s slaves sued for their freedom at the Old Courthouse.

ST. LOUIS — The Freedom Suits Memorial is now standing on the east side of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis.

It’s a tribute to the hard work, courage and sacrifices made by judges, lawyers and slaves suing for their freedom in the early to mid-1800s.

"For 57 years, our courts opened our doors to the civil rights of the lowest people in all of society,” said Judge David Mason. “If you want to say that slaves were a part of society. This monument tells everyone, every lawyer, every juror every witness every officer. It says in this courthouse, you have the right to be heard."



Judge Mason found the court files in the late 1990s in the basement of the courthouse. Mason calls Freedom Suits the original civil rights court cases. Missouri law used to say once a slave is in the state long enough to meet residency requirements, freedom was attached.

Roughly 350 cases were filed. Only about 35% were successful.

“Can imagine if (the slaves) lost,” said Mason. “Not only were they subject to being beaten or killed. But in many cases, they were sold down the river to harsher conditions to Louisiana or Mississippi. That's where the phrase being sold down the river came from."

The new cubism-styled bronze memorial took Preston Jackson seven years, off and on to create.

"A way to bring people together. It's about unity about diversity, through knowledge," Jackson said.

"To come back here to see the inclusiveness that we have in this city,” Larry Crews said. He was passing by with his wife and friends. “The progress that we've made is heartwarming. It may be 90 degrees out here but I'm getting chills shaking your hand."