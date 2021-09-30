Fresh Thyme looking to hire 50 people before opening at City Foundry STL

The specialty grocery store is hosting a hiring event Thursday and Friday

ST. LOUIS — Are you looking for a job? Fresh Thyme Market in Midtown St. Louis is hosting a hiring event Thursday and Friday, with some positions being filled on-the-spot. Store Director Jane Wilcox said the grocer is looking to hire more than 50 people.

"Anywhere from cashiers, to grocery stockers, to meat clerks, you name it, we're hiring for all of it, Wilcox said."

Those 16 and older who are interested in working for the grocery store can apply in person Thursday from 12-7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. You're asked to bring your resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty grocery store that offers natural, organic and local products. The store will open later this fall in the new City Foundry STL located off of Forest Park Avenue in Midtown.

Wilcox said jobs range from $14-$16 an hour. She also said the store is putting an emphasis on work-life balance.

Fresh Thyme operates 70 stores in the Midwest, with several in the St. Louis area.

Wilcox said the new store is prioritizing local products. It hopes to offer more than 1,000 local products at the City Foundry STL location.

"We hit the road and started going to farmers markets and anywhere we could get involved with local vendors who wanted their product to be tasted and seen by the community." Wilcox said.