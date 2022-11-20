Friday fire kills woman, destroys 2 homes, 2 cars in Washington Park, Illinois

Firefighters worked for more than eight hours to put out the fire.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A woman died and two cars and homes were destroyed in a fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Friday.

Washington Park Battalion Chief Greg Stevens said they were called to a car fire on North 59th Street at around noon. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire had spread to a home and another car.

Firefighters worked for more than eight hours to put out the fire. The fire spread to a nearby vacant house before it could be extinguished.

Stevens said a woman died in the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.