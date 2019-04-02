ST. LOUIS — Friends of an innocent bystander killed outside of a popular bowling alley want people to know more about how he lived.

"Yesterday when we were finding out the news, the one thing that kept coming up to me, I don't want it to just say he was a 45-year-old black male that was an innocent bystander, you know, he was so much more than that," said Aja Williams.

Williams and her husband Robert are close friends of Demetrius Stewart and his wife Shantana.

"They were couple goals I would say, it was like black love magic as a couple you aspire to be them," Robert said.

Aja says the last time the two couples saw one another was around the holidays. When Shantana presented her husband of 20 years with an award.

"We're always talking about how supportive our spouses are so we gave each of our husbands an award, and so Shantana presented it to him and that was one of the last times we were with them," Aja said.

The last time Shantana was with her husband was at Tropicana Lanes in Richmond Heights.

They were on a date night when police say a man involved in a fight inside the bowling alley brought his frustrations outside.

Although Demetrius had nothing to do with the fight, police say the gunman Donte McGray, fired two shots into his car, killing him.

"It just really floored me, and it's still shaken me to my core, because he was just such a vibrant person, such a vibrant person, such a wonderful person, and I can't believe something so horrible would happen to him," Aja said.

Because he gave so much, friends of the family started a fundraiser to help with funeral costs and to start a memorial scholarship for high school students.

"They need our support, and we should support them not just for today or the day after the funeral but like next month a year after and just check up on them and be there for them because were their family now just check up on them and be there for them because were their family now," said Robert.

Aja says she was given the okay from Stewart's wife to speak with 5 On Your Side. She wanted everyone to know about the man her husband was.