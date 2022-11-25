Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

The spill is not expected to impact local drinking water supply.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning.

According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.

Upon arrival, crews noticed a mixture of motor oil and diesel fuel in the creek, but could not find the source of the spill.

The amount of fuel/oil spilled was not known, but the deputy chief said the spill was significant enough to need removal.

The spill is not expected to impact local drinking water supply.

Wentzville Fire Protection Deputy Chief Michael Scott said the St. Charles County Parks Department was set to clean up the spill Friday morning.

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Charles County Parks Department Friday morning, but did not immediately receive a call back.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.