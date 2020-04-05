Fuel truck catches fire after fatal head-on crash in Pacific

The crash happened around 7:43 a.m. on Business Loop 44 near Fox Creek Lane

PACIFIC, Mo. — A tanker truck carrying fuel and another vehicle caught fire after a fatal head-on crash Monday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported by the Missouri Department of Transportation at 7:43 a.m. on Business Loop 44 near Fox Creek Lane.

It is not clear yet how many people have died or which vehicle they were in.

The road will be closed for some time.

No further information on the circumstances of the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.