Community continues to show up for firefighter who was shot at St. Louis County Applebee's

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The community continues to show up for a firefighter who was injured in a shooting at a St. Louis County Applebee’s.

Arlydia Bufford was among three women who were shot inside the Applebee’s on St. Charles Rock Road in St. John on June 23. One of the women in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene. The other is expected to survive.

Bufford is 20 years old and has been with Kinloch Fire Protection District since late 2019.

On Wednesday, there was a fundraiser for Bufford at Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant in St. Charles. Similar events have already raised more than $30,000 to help with Bufford’s medical bills. One of those fundraisers was put on by a 5-year-old boy. Cooper raised more than $3,000 for Bufford with a lemonade stand.

His sister Olivia also help.

Since the Kinloch Fire Protection District is a volunteer department, Bufford didn’t have health insurance.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Bufford.

Bufford’s mom told 5 On Your Side’s Brandon Merano that Arlydia continues to improve every day.

Applebee’s shooting

Bufford was having dinner with her co-worker, a fire captain, after finishing up some training when the shooting occurred.