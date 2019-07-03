ALTON, Ill. – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Godfrey firefighter killed in the line of duty on March 5.

Captain Jake Ringering was killed while battling a house fire in Bethalto. He was the department’s technical rescue officer with several years of experience and was also a teacher at Lewis and Clark Community College

The visitation for Ringering will be on March 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. His funeral will be on March 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m.