Funeral arrangements finalized for fallen Moline Acres police sergeant

Sgt. Herschel Turner was struck and killed by another police officer during a traffic stop early Saturday

ST. LOUIS — The funeral arrangements for fallen Moline Acres Sgt. Herschel Turner have been finalized.

A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Reliable Funeral Chapel, 3958 Washington Boulevard.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Boulevard.

Internment will be private.