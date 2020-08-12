Funeral arrangements finalized for fallen Moline Acres police sergeant

ST. LOUIS — The funeral arrangements for fallen Moline Acres Sgt. Herschel Turner have been finalized.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Reliable Funeral Chapel, 3958 Washington Boulevard.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Boulevard.
Internment will be private.
Turner, 54, was struck by a Bellefontaine police officer during a traffic stop early Saturday. He died from his injuries Sunday.
