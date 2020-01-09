Funeral arrangements for fallen St. Louis officer finalized

Officer Tamarris Bohannon, 29, died Sunday after being shot in the head while responding to a call for a shooting the day before

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements for fallen St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon have been finalized.

The visitation will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Cathedral Basilica.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Cathedral, 4431 Lindell Boulevard.

There will be a procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 1905 Union Boulevard to the cathedral.

A repast will follow the memorial service at the Electrician’s Hall, 5850 Elizabeth Ave.