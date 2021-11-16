Funeral arrangements set for Sunset Hills officer who died in her sleep Friday

Christy Meier died at her home on Friday after working a shift with the department.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Sunset Hills police officer who died in her sleep last week.

Christy Meier died at her home on Friday after working a shift with the department.

Visitation will take place Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton. A memorial service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Justin the Martyr in Sunset Hills.

Meier worked as a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy from 2007 to 2013. She became a Sunset Hills police officer in 2013.

She leaves behind a husband, two children, and grandchildren.

"As an agency we are grieving, knowing each officer, like members of the community, had different and unique experiences with Officer Meier," a release from the police department said Monday.

The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show love and support for Officer Meier and her surviving family. The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. and travel west on Gravois Road to Lindbergh Boulevard, north on Lindbergh Boulevard, to Eddie and Park, East on Eddie and Park to St. Justin the Martyr.