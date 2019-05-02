ST. LOUIS — The Navy Seal from St. Louis killed in a bombing on Jan. 16 will have his funeral mass at the Cathedral Basilica Wednesday.

Scott Wirtz, a De Smet graduate, was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist. On Jan. 16, he was killed in an explosion while conducting a patrol in Syria.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and be followed by a memorial mass at 11 a.m.