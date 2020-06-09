Funeral procession held for fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon

A memorial service took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

Fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was laid to rest Sunday.

A memorial service took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on 4431 Lindell Blvd.

Prior to the service, a funeral procession traveled from Serenity Memorial Funeral Home on 1905 Union Blvd. and passed by the South Patrol Division on the way to the cathedral.

Bohannon died on Aug. 30 after being shot in the head while responding to a shooting call in south city the day before.

Bohannon served more than three years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A visitation was held Saturday afternoon for officer Bohannon.

Countless citizens, police officers from around the region and especially St. Louis city's men and women in blue were there in full force to say goodbye to one of their own.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his former police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who were in St. Louis the last couple of days for other obligations, were also in attendance.

Both said after hearing about the 29-year-old, dedicated, highly-respected St. Louis police officer, shot and killed in the line of duty last week, Giuliani and Kerick made it a top priority to attend Bohannon’s visitation.

The seven-time New York city mayor and the big apple's former police commissioner met with the fallen officer’s heartbroken parents, wife and three children.

"It seems like we lose the best ones. The really good ones,” Giuliani said about Bohannon.

Thomas Kinworthy, 43, of Satellite Beach, Florida Beach, Florida — was charged with first-degree murder, assault of a police officer, burglary, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a firearm after police said he shot and killed Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Police said Kinworthy was involved in a shooting Saturday evening on the 3700 block of Hartford Street near Tower Grove Park. Officers said he then forced a couple out of their home and barricaded himself inside.

When officers arrived to investigate the initial shooting, police said Kinworthy shot Officer Bohannon in the head while Bohannon searched for a shooting suspect. Sources told 5 On Your Side the suspected shooter went to a higher level in the house to get a better vantage point to shoot at the responding officers.

A second officer was shot in the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Bohannon is survived by his wife and three children, two sons and a daughter. All of them are younger than 10 years old.