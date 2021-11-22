Funeral services held for 2 teens killed in St. Louis County crash

Rhegan Sajben and Cole Anello were killed in a crash last weekend

BALLWIN, Mo. — Two of the three teenagers who were killed in a car crash in St. Louis County last weekend were laid to rest on Monday.

At request of the families, both services will be private.

Close family and friends of one of the teens, 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben, met at Holy Infant Catholic Church for her funeral.

Rhegan attended Marquette High School. The volleyball player and cheerleader was described by her family as a sensitive and compassionate young lady with wisdom beyond her years.

Rhegan's family said she had a special bond with her siblings. She looked forward to her 16th birthday and getting her driver's license and the freedom and independence that was to come.

De Smet Jesuit High School student, Cole Anello, was also laid to rest. His funeral services were scheduled to take place at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur.

Cole is remembered by family and friends as a funny and energetic young man. He attended De Smet on a scholarship, and his family would like to give other young men the same chance.

In lieu of flowers, the Anello and Lammert families ask that donations be made to the “Cole Anello Memorial Scholarship.”

Contributions can be made online (please note 'In Memory of Cole' when contributing) or checks can be sent to The Anello and Lammert Families, P.O. Box 411247, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

Please make checks payable to De Smet Jesuit and put 'In Memory of Cole' in the memo.

Jacob, "Jake" Keifer was the third teen killed in the accident. The 15-year-old attended Marquette High School and is described by his loved ones as free spirited and loving to his friends. Loved ones said Jacob loved life and being out on the water for water sports.

Jacob's memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 27 at Kutis Affton Chapel.

In the days following last Sunday's car crash, classmates and friends gathered at the site of the accident to set up a memorial in their honor.