Police on scene of 'incident' at Galleria mall in St. Louis County, source says there was a shooting

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that two people were shot inside the Galleria and that one of the victims was shot in the head

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are on the scene at the Galleria mall in St. Louis County.

Richmond Heights police said they are “investigating an incident” at the mall.

“It is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. We will update as we receive more information,” the department tweeted at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday.

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that two people were shot inside the Galleria and that one of the victims was shot in the head and the other victim was shot in the arm. Her source said the shooting happened on the north end of the mall. One of the victims was found outside the Champs Sports store, the source said.

The source said the shooter was last seen running into the mall with a pistol in his hand, and police are searching for four men and a woman who may have left the mall through Dillards.

5 On Your Side reached out to several stores inside the mall. An employee at Forever 21 said they had to close their gates and shelter customers.

An employee at another nearby store inside the Galleria said she heard several loud bangs that sounded like gunshots and then a security officer ran by and told her to lock the store’s gates and shelter in place.

A customer who was inside the mall told 5 On Your Side's Anne Allred that she was told to leave the building and said the shooting happened near the Champs Sports store.

Photos from the scene show fire trucks, ambulances and police SUVs on the parking lot of the mall in Richmond Heights. Several police cruisers were parked outside the entrance and police were directing traffic away from the mall.

5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information is confirmed.