JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says the state attorney general's office missed its own deadline to determine whether Gov. Mike Parson's office may redact information from requested public records by citing the First Amendment.

Galloway asked Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in May for an opinion on whether Parson's policy was in violation of Missouri's open records law. The request followed a Kansas City Star report that the Republican governor was using the First Amendment as a basis for redacting some information from public documents.

Schmitt said he would respond within 90 days. Galloway says that deadline passed Monday.

Schmitt's spokesman, Chris Nuelle, told the Star that the initial response to Galloway made it clear that the attorney general's office handles opinion requests in the order they are received.

