Garage fire spreads to church, causes 'extensive damage'

ST. LOUIS — A church near the city-county border in north St. Louis suffered extensive damage after a fire inside a nearby garage spread to the roof Wednesday night.

The fire started at around 7:30 Wednesday night. Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started in a garage in the alley behind New St. Douglas Fellowship Baptist Church at 5945 West Florissant.

Mosby said the fire burned through the roof and spread to the inside of the building before firefighters could put it out.