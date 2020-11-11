Garden Glow nominated by USA Today for 'best garden lights'

Garden Glow features more than a million lights, photo opportunities, food, drinks, music and more

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Botanical Garden's Garden Glow begins on Wednesday and its already been nominated for one of the 'best garden lights' in North America.

The garden’s eighth annual Garden Glow opens to the public on Nov. 11 and runs nightly through Jan. 2, 2021.

Help the garden take the top prize by voting daily, here. Anyone can vote once per day until the polls close at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7. The 10 winning gardens will be announced on 10Best on Friday, Dec. 18

Garden Glow features more than a million lights, photo opportunities, food, drinks, music, traditional favorites and new experiences.

Advanced tickets are required and capacity is reduced to allow for social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Come knowing that the safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and we are continually monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic situation as it evolves," Missouri Botanical Garden posted on its website. "If Garden Glow is canceled, paid ticket holders will be given a full refund that should appear directly on their ticket payment method within 2-3 business days."

All employees and visitors must wear face coverings. All interactive and high-touch points are being modified to reduce interaction, according to Missouri Botanical Garden. For more information, including additional details on health and safety protocols, visit mobot.org/glow.