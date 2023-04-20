Prosecutor leaves St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, leaving 2 to handle 470 cases

Sources familiar with his departure confirm Assistant Circuit Attorney Nick Lake has announced his last day with the office is April 28.

ST. LOUIS — As of mid-February, six prosecutors had more than 470 felony cases split between them – and now, there are only two.

Lake’s exit marks the latest in a series of resignations from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office in recent weeks. He was listed as the attorney of record on seven trials through the end of this year.

Srikant Chigurupati and Christopher Desilets are the only remaining prosecutors currently handling cases. A third prosecutor, Alex Polta, still works at the attorney's office but told 5 On Your Side on April 13 that he has taken a leave of absence for “four weeks and 15 days.”

Gardner’s spokeswoman Allison Hawk has told 5 On Your Side the office does not comment on personnel matters.

Hawk issued a statement following the resignation of Assistant Circuit Attorney Marvin Teer in March, stating he wanted to spend time with family.

The resignations are also coming at a time when Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit to remove Gardner from office. That case had its first hearing Tuesday, and Gardner’s attorneys repeatedly insisted she is not “throwing her staff under the bus,” in her legal filings.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Natalia Ogurkiewicz accused Gardner of blaming her staff for any alleged wrongdoings the attorney general has noted in his petition to remove her from office.

Gardner’s attorneys say they deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing but also argue that if any of them were true, Gardner isn’t responsible for the actions of her subordinates.

Ogurkiewicz resigned Friday.

In February, the I-Team requested a break-down of the number of cases assigned to Assistant Circuit Attorneys, which showed: