'No communication' | Mom says St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office left her son's murder trial in the dark

In the months leading up to the trial, Danfort claims the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has kept them out of the loop. The murder trial is set for Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Whenever she finds a pocket of time, Neekia Danfort can be found at the Des Peres Park. It's a park providing her some peace.

"It's peaceful. Just the water alone, my son liked the water," Neekia said.

Amid a time of turmoil, she comes to this serene spot often to think and see more clearly. She thinks of her son, Isaiah Danfort, daily.

Isaiah was a father of a 9-year-old girl and a brother to two other siblings.

"Isaiah was fun, a character, always liking to joke around. He was always the life of the party," Neekia said with a smile.

The shooting happened on 5300 block of South Compton Avenue in St. Louis. The suspect, Quinton Roberts is charged with several counts including first-degree murder.

According to the probable cause statement, Roberts admitted he shot Danfort several times with an AR-15. Officers collected approximately 15 rifle shell casings from the area around the victim's body.

More than a year later, Neekia is gearing up for her son's murder trial on Monday, May 22.

"I am my son's voice because he's not here to represent himself," Neekia added.

She said not only is the family grieving the loss of Isaiah, but they're also experiencing a loss of communication with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

In the months leading up to it, Neekia claims the office has kept them out of the loop.

"It's pretty much no communication. We haven't gotten anyone to reach out," Neekia added. "Especially now, we haven’t received phone calls with what’s going on, we don’t have a clue what’s going on."

Chris Desilets, assistant circuit attorney who is representing the case, resigned earlier this month.

"It was disturbing and very upsetting. Everything I’m receiving is from Casenet or the notification app," she said. "I feel like you didn’t think about us, the families, like what do we do now? Not only do we deal with the death of our loved ones and see how the case will go, now we have to sit and worry who will take over our case now. Is this going to make a difference in the case?"

Neekia said she doesn't know the suspect and she believes her son didn't either.

That's why she said this murder trial is crucial to learn more about what happened on that deadly day.

Neekia explained the trial has already been continued to its new May date and the delay only causes her own grieving process to be pushed further along.

"Once this is over with, I want to heal, it’s hard to kind of heal when the case is still open and you have to relive what took place," she admitted.

Neekia noted that this process only adds on to the already bittersweet month.

Isaiah's birthday lands on the same week as the murder trial. With this in mind, her goal has always been to bring justice for her son. She plans to do this by representing him everywhere she goes.

"I got my tattoo of him. It says Isaiah and it says his birthday. I put him on my glassware to remember him and to remind me that he still sees me," Neekia said.

It's through those glasses, Neekia will also witness a new person filling in the shoes of circuit attorney.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will choose a replacement and make the announcement at 11 a.m. Friday at Carnahan courthouse.

It's a change she is eager to see.

"With all the different changes, this will give a sense of structure and hopefully they will think more of the families. I'm hoping it's a new restored situation," Neekia said.

5 On Your Side also spoke to the defense attorney Michael Hufty. Hufty said he believes this case could get dismissed on Monday and then the case would need to get re-filed.

The criminal justice attorney said if this happens, then it will only clog up the lower courts and delay everyone's time.

"Everybody loses," Hufty told 5 On Your Side.

