Here's how you can watch Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, AG Andrew Bailey's hearing Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A hearing on the case against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will take place on Tuesday.

Gardner and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey are expected to attend the hearing beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Judge John Torbitsky in late March scheduled a case management conference and "all motions pending before the court at that time will be heard."

Those motions include Gardner’s motion to dismiss Bailey’s quo warranto petition.

Bailey filed the rare quo warranto petition to remove Gardner from office on Feb. 23 — not long after Tennessee volleyball player Janae Edmondson was critically injured — accusing Gardner of “willfully neglecting her duties” as the city’s top prosecutor.

