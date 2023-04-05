Local leaders react to Kim Gardner's resignation announcement

Here's what local leaders have to say about the news of Gardner's impending departure.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday afternoon that she is stepping down from the office, effective June 1.

Here's what local leaders have to say about the news of her impending departure.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey(R):

"There is absolutely no reason for the Circuit Attorney to remain in office until June 1st. We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1st? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go unprosecuted?"

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson(R):

"Our office has officially been notified of the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, effective June 1, 2023.

"We fully understand the gravity of this situation and approach our duty to appoint a replacement with the utmost seriousness. We will immediately start the replacement process according to the Missouri Constitution and Section 105.050, RSMo.

"We are committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City's criminal justice system."

22nd Judicial Court of St. Louis:

"The judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis remain committed to serving the people of our great city and are ready to work with the next Circuit Attorney. We hope St. Louis' next Circuit Attorney is successful in restoring stability to the Office and rebuilding its ranks with experienced prosecutors.

"However, the judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit remain deeply concerned about the high volume of serious criminal cases scheduled for trial in the coming weeks without assigned prosecutors. We remain hopeful that community stakeholders in the St. Louis region will work together to offer support and assistance to the new Circuit Attorney as quickly as possible."

St. Louis Major Tishaura Jones(D):

"In February, I said Circuit Attorney Gardner should take accountability for her office and do some soul-searching to determine whether or not she wants to continue in her role. She has clearly taken that advice to heart by offering her resignation.

"Circuit Attorney Gardner made history by becoming the first Black woman to lead the office. There’s no doubt she has faced more obstacles than her predecessors because of it. Our Circuit Attorney’s Office is a critical public safety partner, and it must be managed and staffed effectively to help protect constitutional rights and deliver justice.

"No one wanted to see the Circuit Attorney’s Office fail, and my administration has reached out consistently to the Office to offer assistance. We are hopeful that the governor will work with local leaders to appoint a successor who reflects the values of communities across St. Louis."

Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.:

“The announcement of resignation by Kim Gardner is long overdue. As we have said for months, her incompetent management and unforgiveable failures have made our community less safe and criminals more emboldened. That combination failed the people who elected her and residents across the St. Louis metro.

“Violent crime is one of the largest barriers to economic growth and prosperity in our metro area. We hope new leadership in the Circuit Attorney’s Office will bring clear focus on reducing violent crime, ensuring justice, and rebuilding trust in the criminal justice system.

“We offer our support to Governor Parson as he makes the critical selection of a replacement. We encourage him to appoint someone that can rebuild the office of the Circuit Attorney and who will work with regional leaders in the spirit of collaboration to develop a strategy to reduce violent crime and help our metro move forward.”

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green(D):

"St. Louisans deserve a fair and just criminal justice system.

There is no doubt that our system is in need of reform. But we can't rely on today's decision by the Circuit Attorney alone to solve the issues prevalent in our broken criminal justice system.

"We have to reduce conditions that lead to violent crimes in the first place. Addressing root issues creates a cascading effect--making residents safer and the Circuit Attorney's office more effective in the cases it does prosecute.

"I am encouraged by Governor Parson's readiness to work with local officials in appointing a new Circuit Attorney.

"I'm calling on him to name a constructive partner who understands the needs and values of city residents."

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green(D):

“Kim Gardner’s decision to leave on her own terms was a courageous move. I’ve known Kim Gardner as a dedicated public servant. She is incredibly smart, and talented, and has a bright future ahead of her. I wish her all the best.”

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine(R):

"As a region, we need to continue to do better. The justice system is complex, and relies on the efforts of innumerable unsung public servants to produce a good and just result for citizens. When it goes haywire, whether through mismanagement, neglect, or lack of appropriate resources, the results are often true human tragedies where criminals roam free, victims are left without lawful recourse, and once-beautiful neighborhoods wither.

"I look forward to the efforts the new Circuit Attorney will make to make toward reinforcing the rule of law at the heart of our region – the historic and great City of St. Louis. We at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office stand ready to help however we can in that process."

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri):

"This is the right outcome for the people of St. Louis, who deserve a prosecutor dedicated to protecting THEM, not the criminals."

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe(R):

“Kim Gardner’s decision to resign as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is a major step forward in restoring the rule of law in St. Louis. This is the only decision she has made during her tenure with which I agree.

"Dysfunction in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, and Kim Gardner’s unwillingness to take violent crime seriously, has hindered St. Louis for years. This resignation is long overdue. Further, Kim Gardner should never run for this office again.

"I was born and raised in St. Louis and I know the opportunities the city can provide. However, economic growth and success cannot take place in a lawless environment. I will continue to work with law enforcement and community leaders to help restore accountability and secure safety and justice for the people of St. Louis.”

State Senator Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis):

“An effective and dedicated circuit attorney is of the utmost importance for ensuring that the victims of crimes, their families, and the accused receive justice,” Roberts said. “Violent crime impacts all of St. Louis, and those who fill the role of purveyors of justice have an enormous responsibility. Kim Gardner is making what she believes is the best decision given the circumstances, and the best decision for the City of St. Louis.”

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO)

"Today’s resignation is just the first step in restoring credibility in the justice system for the city of St. Louis. I called on Kim Gardner to resign back in February & it is egregious she is only just now recognizing how her incompetence has torn apart families & irreparably.....changed the lives of so many in our St. Louis metro community. From day 1 she demonstrated a flagrant disregard for both the fundamental rights of victims & the safety of our neighborhoods, completely ignoring her responsibility to uphold the law & put criminals behind bars. She has presided over miscarriages of justice for years, hurting countless victims who put their trust in her and letting dangerous criminals escape the accountability they deserve. St. Louis will be better off without her."

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri)

"Because of Kim Gardner’s incompetence violent criminals in St. Louis weren’t prosecuted while victims waited too long for justice. St. Louis is better off without Kim Gardner. It’s my hope the next Circuit Attorney will aggressively prosecute crime and people can feel safe again."