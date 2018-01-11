ST. LOUIS – Thousands of Garth Brooks fans in St. Louis have been looking forward to his concert next year. And now we know exactly when it is.

Garth Brooks announced he will begin his stadium tour in St. Louis on Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at The Dome at America's Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m. There's an eight ticket limit per purchase. You'll only be able to buy tickets through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

After all taxes and fees, tickets will cost $94.95 each. All seats sold are best available.

Anyone interested in buying tickets is encouraged to go to the Ticketmaster website, click "On Sale Tips" to create an account or refresh an existing account ahead of time to make buying tickets the day-of smoother and easier.

Brooks hasn’t played in St. Louis since 2014.

