ST. LOUIS – Country music fans, rejoice!

Garth Brooks is coming to the Lou next year. So we don’t know when exactly, but the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis will be the first stop on his 2019 North American stadium tour.

“All details will be released at a later date,” a press release said.

Brooks hasn’t played in St. Louis since 2014.

