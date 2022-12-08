Missouri gas prices drop below $3 average

This is the lowest average Missouri drivers have seen since Oct. 2021, AAA said.

MISSOURI, USA — After a 317-day streak, Missouri's average gas price has dropped below $3 per gallon.

AAA reports Missouri's statewide average sits at $2.89, making it the fourth least expensive state in the U.S. for gas.

This is the lowest average Missouri drivers have seen since Oct. 2021, AAA said.

In the last week, gas prices have fallen 15 cents, which is eight cents less than a gallon one year ago.

"Missouri gas prices have been declining for 30 consecutive days,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Barring any major upheavals in the global oil and gas market, drivers can expect prices to fall as we approach the busy year-end holiday travel period.”

Drivers in Cape Girardeau are paying the most in Missouri at $3.14 per gallon, while drivers in Columbia are paying the least at $2.63 per gallon.

The national gas price average is $3.33 per gallon, AAA said.