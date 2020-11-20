South St. Louis building evacuated after car crash

It's not clear whether there are any injuries

ST. LOUIS — A building has been evacuated in south St. Louis after a car crashed into it, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

It's not clear whether there are any injuries.

Around 12:40 p.m., the St. Louis Fire Department was called to the scene at the 8300 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Once there, firefighters evacuated a two-story building.

Fire officials said Spire and Ameren crews also were asked to respond to the scene to investigate a possible gas leak. A Spire spokesperson said the building was evacuated due to the crash, not because of a gas issue.

Crews will make repairs to the service line after a tow truck removes the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.