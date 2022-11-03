Gas prices drop slightly this week, prices in Missouri remain cheapest in US

ST. LOUIS — Missouri continues to be the cheapest state in the country to get gas according to AAA, even as gas prices remain high.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri was $3.77 this week, that's $0.45 below the national average. Of all the metropolitan areas in the state, Joplin was the cheapest at $3.61 and Columbia and Cape Girardeau were the most expensive at $3.89. St. Louis averaged $3.83 this week.
The average price of gas in Missouri this week is about $0.08 below the recent peak on March 11, but prices are still more than a dollar higher than they were at this point last year. That is due in part to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices.
Nick Chabarria, a spokesman for AAA, said it is still too early to tell how much of an impact the plan will have.
“Until a comprehensive plan is finalized, it remains to be seen how much of an immediate impact a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will have pump prices,” Chabarria said. “It’s important to remember, crude oil is a global commodity and any attempts to substantially impact pricing would need to be completed on global scale.”
If you want to make your tank last a little longer, here are some tips from fueleconomy.gov to maximize your miles per gallon.
- Drive sensibly: Aggressive driving like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking wastes gas. It can lower your gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.
- Observe the speed limit: The average car reaches optimal fuel economy at around 50 mph. Fueleconomy.gov says each 5 mph over 50 is like paying an additional $0.24 at the pump.
- Avoid hauling cargo on the roof: More drag means less efficiency. If you can, pack your cargo inside the car to increase your car's aerodynamics.
- Don't pack more than you need: Every 100 extra pounds in your car can reduce your efficiency by 1%. That can add up over a long trip.
- Use cruise control: Using cruise control on the highway helps you maintain a constant speed and, in most cases, will save gas.
- Keep your tires inflated properly: Check your door jam for the PSI that is best for your car. It can save you a few cents per gallon.