Gas prices drop slightly this week, prices in Missouri remain cheapest in US

ST. LOUIS — Missouri continues to be the cheapest state in the country to get gas according to AAA, even as gas prices remain high.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri was $3.77 this week, that's $0.45 below the national average. Of all the metropolitan areas in the state, Joplin was the cheapest at $3.61 and Columbia and Cape Girardeau were the most expensive at $3.89. St. Louis averaged $3.83 this week.

The average price of gas in Missouri this week is about $0.08 below the recent peak on March 11, but prices are still more than a dollar higher than they were at this point last year. That is due in part to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices.

Nick Chabarria, a spokesman for AAA, said it is still too early to tell how much of an impact the plan will have.

“Until a comprehensive plan is finalized, it remains to be seen how much of an immediate impact a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will have pump prices,” Chabarria said. “It’s important to remember, crude oil is a global commodity and any attempts to substantially impact pricing would need to be completed on global scale.”

