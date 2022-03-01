Gas prices will stay high during Ukrainian invasion

Gas prices have jumped 19.3 cents per gallon in the St. Louis area since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

ST. LOUIS — Gas prices will be high “for the foreseeable future,” according to a recent GasBuddy news release.

Note: The video above aired Feb. 22, 2022.

Gas prices have jumped 19.3 cents per gallon in the St. Louis area since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The rise in gas prices is due to worry that oil production in Russia could be stilled or sanctioned due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the news release.

“The situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” the release said.

On Monday, gas prices in St. Louis averaged $3.47 a gallon and $3.59 a gallon nationwide, according to a GasBuddy new release.

Missouri's average gas price was $3.35, 16.3 cents higher than the week before, the release said.

One year ago, the average gas price nationally was $2.72 per gallon. In St. Louis, the price was $2.48 per gallon.

The lowest gas price in St. Louis Sunday was $3.03 per gallon, and in Missouri, the lowest gas price was $2.85.