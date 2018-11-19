FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The iconic Dandy Inn in the Metro East will be replaced by a MotoMart gas station, Fairview Heights’ mayor confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

Mayor Mark Kupsky said the company that bought the site — Belleville-based FKG oil — has not submitted construction plans to the city yet but could begin work as early as the spring.

The Dandy Inn has been closed for nearly two years, but its building, filled with milestones and memories, remained.

"It's one of the icons of the area, a staple, and to think another piece of corporate America is just going to plug in, it's kind of heartbreaking,” Tina Leadley said.

She and her husband Tim had their first date at the Dandy Inn in 2016.

"And we got married on St. Patrick's day, so it played a little bit into the whole relationship,” she said.

Even though the change is disappointing, she believes the restaurant will still be a landmark, even if it’s no longer standing.

"It's something that we'll always have,” she said.

© 2018 KSDK