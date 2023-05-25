Gas up for Memorial Day with 40 cents off at Circle K

Nearly 100 Circle K stores in the Bi-State are taking part.

ST. LOUIS — Circle K is offering customers in St. Louis and across the country a big discount at the pump on Thursday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The convenience store chain announced that it is bringing back its Fuel Day promotion, offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for those who fill up at participating locations from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 25. Nearly 100 Circle K stores in the Bi-State are taking part.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, Circle Ks' senior vice president for global fuels said in a press release. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”