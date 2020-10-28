The Gateway Arch turns 55

The Arch was built as a monument to St. Louis' role in the westward expansion of the U.S.

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch celebrated its 55th birthday on Wednesday.

Construction first began on the Arch on Feb. 12, 1963 and the final piece was put in place on Oct. 28, 1965.

The Arch was built as a monument to St. Louis’ role in the westward expansion of the U.S, according to its website. That’s why the city is often referred to as “the Gateway to the West."

Over the years, the Arch became a major symbol of the city.

Here are some other facts about the landmark:

Eero Saarinen’s design was selected after a nation-wide competition

It’s as wide as it is tall: 630 feet

Construction took about 2 years and cost less than $15 million

It’s built to withstand earthquakes and high winds

The Arch sways up to 1 inch in a 20 mile-per-hour wind, but it’s built to sway up to 18 inches

To celebrate the milestone, the public is invited to submit their best photos of the Arch for a commemorative collage that will be available digitally.

Participants can upload their pictures by on the Gateway Arch website. The deadline to submit photos is Nov. 30.

You can also share love for the Arch by posting on social media with #Arch55.