x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

The Gateway Arch turns 55

The Arch was built as a monument to St. Louis' role in the westward expansion of the U.S.

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch celebrated its 55th birthday on Wednesday.

Construction first began on the Arch on Feb. 12, 1963 and the final piece was put in place on Oct. 28, 1965.

The Arch was built as a monument to St. Louis’ role in the westward expansion of the U.S, according to its website. That’s why the city is often referred to as “the Gateway to the West."

Over the years, the Arch became a major symbol of the city.

Here are some other facts about the landmark:

  • Eero Saarinen’s design was selected after a nation-wide competition
  • It’s as wide as it is tall: 630 feet
  • Construction took about 2 years and cost less than $15 million
  • It’s built to withstand earthquakes and high winds
  • The Arch sways up to 1 inch in a 20 mile-per-hour wind, but it’s built to sway up to 18 inches

To celebrate the milestone, the public is invited to submit their best photos of the Arch for a commemorative collage that will be available digitally.

Participants can upload their pictures by on the Gateway Arch website. The deadline to submit photos is Nov. 30.

You can also share love for the Arch by posting on social media with #Arch55.

RELATED: The day builders of the Gateway Arch discovered a 'wrinkled' leg

RELATED: How the Gateway Arch was born

Photos: Final piece of the Gateway Arch goes into place

1 / 7
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ironworkers work on top of the Gateway Arch as the keystone section is inched into place by a giant crane in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 28, 1965. One worker stands on top of the final ten-ton section as it is settled into position. (AP Photo)

Related Articles