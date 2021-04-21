Gateway Arch to go dark next month

The lights will be turned off at night for two weeks in May due to bird migration season

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis skyline will look a little different at nighttime next month.

The National Park Service said it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night May 1-14 due to bird migration season.

“Our feathered friends are flying home after spending the winter months in the south,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park in a press release. “Every bird migration season in the spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch’s exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night.”

The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning May 15.

The lights were previously turned off in September 2020.

The Gateway Arch and its attractions are open to visitors. Masks are required for entry and the following safety protocols are in place:

Significantly reduced visitor capacity inside the Arch facility.

Modifications to the Tram Ride to the Top (see next question).

Social distancing floor markers throughout the Arch facility.

Plexiglas barriers at ticket/order counters and the security checkpoint.

Rigorous and frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of public spaces and surfaces.

Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the Arch facility.

Established queuing lines for the Arch Visitor Center ticket counter, security checkpoint, The Arch Store and Arch Café.

Visitor experience staff members wearing face coverings and gloves where appropriate.

Employee safety and disinfecting training.