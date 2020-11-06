Arch to reopen in phases beginning June 17

Visitors will have to make timed reservations before heading to the Arch

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch National Park will begin reopening in phases after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 9 a.m. on June 17, the park will begin phase one and visitors will have access to the Gateway Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, the Arch store and Arch Café.

Outdoor spaces at the Arch will remain accessible to the public in accordance with national and local health guidelines, according to a press release.

Other park experiences, including the Tram Ride to the Top, are part of later reopening phases and will remain unavailable during phase one.

The Gateway Ach will be open daily form 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To enter the Arch, visitors will have to make reservations. Guests will be able to make timed reservations beginning at noon on June 15.

To make a reservation click here or call 877-982-1410.

The Arch will have “significantly” reduced visitor capacity inside the facility, social distancing floor markers, plexiglass barriers at ticket and order counters and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Guests will have to enter the area at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs will be exits only, according to the release.

For more information about the park’s phased reopening plan, click here.