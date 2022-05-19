Here's what's happening at the Gateway Arch National Park this summer

There's plenty of stuff to do at the Arch this summer. Here's what's in store.

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch National Park is ringing in summer with a host of activities, programs and events, as well as extended seasonal hours for the Arch.

Beginning May 28 until Sept. 5, the Arch will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last tram ride to the top leaving at around 7 p.m.

“The 91-acre Gateway Arch National Park is for everyone," said Pam Sanflilippo, program manager for museum services and interpretation, in a news release announcing the events. "So join us this summer season and interact with National Park Service rangers, discover history in the free museum, take the Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch, learn the Arch’s construction with the documentary movie Monument to the Dream, purchase gifts at The Arch Store, enjoy a meal at the Arch Café, and explore the park’s beautiful trails and greenspaces,”

Throughout the summer, park rangers will offer walking and running tours, museum tours, puppet programs, interactive tactile activities, coffee with a ranger and morning yoga. Schedules and more information will be posted at the park.

Ranger-led St. Louis Riverfront cruises will be held daily from May 28-Sept. 5, at noon and 1:45 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $14 for kids ages 3-15 and free for younger children.

National Kids to Parks Day on May 21 includes several activities designed to get kids to know the park. Families can participate in yoga, do self-guided exploring and more. They'll also receive a guidebook that will be stamped upon completion of each activity.

The Gateway to the Stars Series will run once a month from May through October. The program, in its 13th year at the park, will feature a guest presentation on astronomy and space followed by a telescope viewing in the night sky.

It takes place one evening a month on the following schedule:

Saturday, May 25: The Globe at Night

Saturday, June 12: Stories in the Stars

Saturday, July 10: Kids Explorer Night

Saturday, August 14: The New James Webb Space Telescope

A commemoration for the Battle of St. Louis will be held May 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendees will learn about St. Louis' role in the American Revolution and how St. Louis citizens defended against a British attack in 1780. Living History volunteers will perform musket and cannon firing demonstrations and share stories of the Battle of St. Louis at the south reflection pond.