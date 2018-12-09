ST. LOUIS – Exterior lights at the Arch will not be lit from September 17 through 30.

The lights will not be illuminated because of bird migration season.

“The end of September is the peak migration period for birds migrating south for the winter,” says Frank Mares, deputy superintendent of Gateway Arch National Park. “In order to avoid the possible disorienting effect of the monument’s upward lighting on birds that migrate at night, the Gateway Arch’s exterior lights will be turned off for the last two weeks of September.”

The lights will be turned on nightly at 7:00 p.m. beginning October 1 through the winter.

The Arch lighting system was recently upgraded.

