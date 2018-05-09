EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A local animal shelter is moving across the river to Illinois.

Gateway Pet Guardians just bought a 54,000 square foot facility in East St. Louis.

The building is the former Miles Davis Elementary which closed after the 2015-2016 school year.

Executive Director of Gateway Pet Guardians, Jamie Case, said currently their animals are all in foster homes so this space will allow them to keep the animals at the shelter. That will make it easier for them to be adopted, she said.

“This is a lot more space. It’s also a lot more outdoor space. It’s so important for the dogs to be outside and socialize with one another,” said Case.

The facility will also house a low-cost clinic.

Gateway Pet Guardians purchased the building for $200,000.

