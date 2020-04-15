ST. LOUIS — Since charitable walks and runs have been canceled across the St. Louis region due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gateway Resilience Fund is filling the gap.

You can participate in the virtual Gateway Resilience Run and Ride between now and June 26.

The run is a collaboration between the Gateway Resilience Fund and Big River Race Management to raise money for small businesses and charities impacted by the coronavirus.

"There are so many people running and walking right now, that this is the perfect way to stay motivated, scratch that competitive itch and also provide some charitable relief to many of the small businesses in the region," the event's website said.

Participants can sign up online and complete the run on whatever day is convenient for them, anywhere they like -- even inside their own homes.

There are several runs and rides to choose from, with sign-up fees from $25 to $60. Or you can run more than one race with the Double Ply and Triple Ply run challenges.

Once you finish the race, you can go online, submit your time and compare it to others.

Registration deadlines vary for each race.

For more information and to register, go to the event's website.

