GM Wentzville Assembly Center resumes production amid chip shortage

The plant plans to be fully up and running again by Monday, Sept. 27

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Production will continue at the General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville next week after being idled twice.

The plant focuses on the Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon mid-size trucks, and Savana full-size vans, which use semiconductors that were in short supply.

Wentzville wasn't the only location seeing a shortage. It was just one of seven plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Korea to be affected by the global lack of semiconductors.

Because of the scarcity of the car part, the plant closed for two weeks On March 29.

The plant resumed operations April 12, but a week later announced they would be temporarily cutting back on shifts. The Wentzville Assembly plant went from three production shifts to two shifts, impacting thousands of workers.

On Monday, Sept. 6., the facility in Wentzville closed for another two weeks for the same reason. The company is now prepared to resume production.

General Motors released this statement:

“We can confirm that production at Wentzville Assembly (Missouri) will resume on Monday, Sept. 27 and that production at Lansing Delta Township (Michigan) will resume on Monday, Oct. 4. With Wentzville resuming operations, we expect that all of GM’s full-size SUV, full-size truck and mid-size truck plants in North American will be running regular production the week of Sept. 27.

Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity constrained vehicles.”