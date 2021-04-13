Live: State rests its case against Derek Chauvin, defense begins with Floyd's 2019 arrest

The jury saw body camera video of an arrest of George Floyd two years ago, which the judge agreed to admit as evidence on a narrow basis.

State rests its case, defense begins calling witnesses

Judge Peter Cahill expects closing arguments Monday, April 19

At that point the jury will be sequestered for deliberations

George Floyd's brother, Philonise took stand as 'spark of life' witness

Use-of-force expert: 'No reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable or reasonable use of force'

Expert cardiologist: 'George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose'

Judge denied Chauvin defense request for jury to be sequestered early after police shot Black man in Brooklyn Center

The state rested its case against Derek Chauvin Tuesday morning, allowing the defense to begin calling witnesses in what could be the last week of testimony in the trial.

A former Minneapolis police officer, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

After the state rested its case, defense attorney Eric Nelson called his first witness: A retired Minneapolis police officer who arrested George Floyd in 2019. The judge told the jury they can only use the testimony as evidence of the effect opioids might have on Floyd, not as evidence about his character.

In a hearing Monday morning, Judge Peter Cahill denied a request from the defense to sequester and re-question members of the jury following the fatal shooting of a Black man by a white police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center.

The jury heard from the state's last three witnesses Monday. First, an expert cardiologist took the stand and testified that George Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by low oxygen, which was prompted by the restraint from Chauvin and two other officers.

Next, they heard from George Floyd's brother, Philonise, who testified as a "spark of life" witness to tell the jury who Floyd was as a person.

Finally, the jury heard from the state's last use-of-force expert, nationally known professor and former officer Seth Stoughton. He said Chauvin's use of force was both deadly and unreasonable.

At the end of the day Monday, Cahill told jurors that if all testimony is complete by the end of the day Thursday, the court will take Friday off and closing arguments will begin on Monday. Cahill told jurors "pack your bag," in anticipation of sequestration and deliberations.

The state is expected to rest this morning and Derek Chauvin's attorney will begin calling witnesses.

LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday, April 13

9:40 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson began presenting his case Tuesday by bringing up a 2019 arrest of George Floyd. He called retired Minneapolis police officer Scott Creighton as his first witness.

Judge Peter Cahill told the jury that Creighton's testimony is being used for the sole purpose of showing what potential effect opioids could have on Floyd, and is not to be taken as evidence about his character.

Creighton testified that he approached a vehicle and asked Floyd to put up his hands, but Floyd kept turning toward the driver and would not show his hands, so Creighton pulled his gun.

Nelson played the jury video from Creighton's body camera, showing him attempting to get Floyd to get out of his car. Floyd can be heard saying "don't shoot me."

Another officer says, "Open your mouth, spit out what you've got."

Creighton testifies that he approached George Floyd in the passenger seat and asked to see his hands, Floyd continually turned toward the driver and would not show hands -- so Creighton pulled his gun. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 13, 2021

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge cross-examined Creighton, confirming that he had his gun drawn when he approached Floyd. She asked if Floyd followed his instructions to remove his seat belt, and he said yes.

Floyd put his hands in the air, and then Creighton ordered Floyd to put his hands on the dash. Creighton confirmed that he forcibly put Floyd's hands on the dash.

Eldridge asked Creighton if an officer had threatened to use a Taser on Floyd and officers had begun yelling.

"It escalated real quick," Creighton agreed.

Creighton also confirmed that Floyd was able to communicate, walk, and ask officers not to beat him up.

9 a.m.

The state objected to admission of part of a body-worn camera video the defense plans to present to the jury. The camera is from another officer who arrived at the scene after Floyd's arrest. Prosecutor Matthew Frank said part of the footage is "full of hearsay."

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said the video shows the crowd of bystanders getting more heated after Floyd is taken away by ambulance, and that it is "highly relevant."

The judge told the defense to fast forward through part of the video during trial, and redact it before it's sent to the jury as evidence.

Monday, April 12

Monday, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and an associate professor at Northwestern University. As part of his work, he looks at all the deaths and near deaths in the cardiac care unit at Northwestern to determine what could have been done differently.

"I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose," he testified.

In the afternoon the prosecution called George Floyd's brother to the stand as a "spark of life" witness. Minnesota allows this kind of testimony from people who knew the victim in real life, even though they were not present on the day in question.

Philonise Floyd talked about George as a leader of their family, the one who made sure his brothers and sisters got to school on time and had a snack for the day. Floyd also talked about his brother's relationship with their late mother.

"It was one of a kind," Philonise said. "He showed us how to treat our mom and how to respect our mom. He just, he loved her so dearly."

The final witness to take the stand on Monday was Seth Stoughton, a use-of-force expert.

Stoughton said there are two elements to Derek Chauvin's use of force: First, the knee on George Floyd's neck and second, the prone restraint itself.

He said a "reasonable officer" would have realized that Floyd was already in handcuffs, and that there were four officers on the scene. He said it was not "necessary" to put Floyd in the prone position at that point.

Stoughton also testified that a reasonable officer would have known the risk factors of the prone position, and of a knee on someone's neck while they were in that position.

"Someone without a pulse does not present a threat in any way," Stoughton said.

Use of force expert Seth Stoughton highlighted the fact Chauvin said to keep George Floyd where he is -- after Lane asks "should we roll him over?"



As Stoughton testifies, the jury sees this timeline made by the prosecution. pic.twitter.com/dSOD1t5Cgt — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 12, 2021







