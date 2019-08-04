ST. LOUIS – Good news for Cardinals fans and McDonald’s lovers…

In honor of ‘McDonald’s night’ at Busch Stadium on April 10, McDonald’s will offer a free Big Mac for every home run the Cardinals hit.

Fans will be able to redeem their ticket to any St. Louis area McDonald’s April 11-13. Fans must present their game ticket for a free Big Mac.

McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski will throw out the first pitch at the game.

Participating metro area McDonald’s restaurants include: the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Lincoln, Madison, Pike, and Warren Counties in Missouri. In Illinois, participating McDonald’s restaurants are in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Marion, Jersey, Washington, Clinton, and Macoupin Counties.