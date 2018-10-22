RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Who doesn’t love a free pizza?

You can snag one at Blaze on Tuesday! The fast-casual pizza concept is opening in Richmond Heights and to celebrate it’s giving away free pizzas.

From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., anyone who follows ‘Blaze Pizza’ on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook will receive a free build your own pizza.

Chris McDonald Blaze Pizza Franchisee said, “We are thrilled to open another Blaze Pizza in the St Louis community. Richmond Heights has a great reputation, and we are grateful to be a part of the wonderful community culture. We thank the Richmond Heights people for welcoming and embracing Blaze Pizza!”

The restaurant has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president & CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

The company’s record for free pizza given out is 2,700! Stop out at Blaze and help beat the record.

The fast-casual pizza concept is backed by NBA star LeBron James. Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $8

You can find the Richmond Heights Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale Avenue.

